Xi Jinping on development of Tibet

Xinhua) 16:04, May 23, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 15, 2021 shows the scenery in Gyirong County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet. President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has attached great importance to the development of Tibet Autonomous Region.

The following are some highlights of his quotes in this respect:

-- To govern the country well we must first govern the frontiers well, and to govern the frontiers well we must first ensure stability in Tibet.

-- Efforts must be made to build a new modern socialist Tibet that is united, prosperous, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

-- The CPC leadership, the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the system of regional ethnic autonomy must be upheld to carry out work related to Tibet.

-- Work related to Tibet must focus on safeguarding national unity and strengthening ethnic solidarity.

-- We must make improving people's livelihood and rallying public support the starting point and ultimate goal in the economic and social development.

-- More education and guidance should be provided for the public to mobilize their participation in combating separatist activities, thus forging an ironclad shield to safeguard stability.

-- Tibetan Buddhism should be guided in adapting to the socialist society and should be developed in the Chinese context.

