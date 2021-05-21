Home>>
Tibet is thriving and prospering in the new era: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:31, May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- In the new era, China's Tibet is enjoying rapid and sustained growth thanks to social harmony and stability, said a white paper on Friday.
All those counties formerly classified as poor have risen out of poverty, and the people are leading better lives in every respect, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," released by the State Council Information Office.
Environmental safeguards in the region have been strengthened, ethnic unity has been enhanced, religion has found its place in a socialist society, and the borders are secure, the document said.
Everywhere in Tibet is thriving and prospering, it said.
