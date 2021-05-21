Tibet registers continuous rapid growth in rural income: white paper

Xinhua) 11:25, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has seen 18 years of double-digit growth in per capita disposal incomes of rural residents, said a white paper issued on Friday.

In 2020, the per capita disposable income in Tibet doubled in comparison with 2010, said the report titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," issued by China's State Council Information Office.

The average per capita disposal income of rural residents was 14,598 yuan (about 2,271 U.S. dollars) in 2020, up 12.7 percent year on year, while that of urban residents was 41,156 yuan, a year-on-year rise of 10 percent.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)