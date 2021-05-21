Signing of 17-Article Agreement embodies full sovereignty of PRC in Tibet: white paper

May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The signing of the 17-Article Agreement symbolized the final liberation of all the Chinese mainland, and embodied the full sovereignty of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Tibet, said a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Friday.

On May 23, 1951, the Agreement of the Central People's Government and the Local Government of Tibet on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet (the 17-Article Agreement) was signed, officially proclaiming the peaceful liberation of Tibet, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity."

