Seminar commemorating 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation held

Xinhua) 09:21, May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A seminar was held in Beijing on Wednesday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

The seminar was co-organized by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the China Association for Preservation and Development of Tibetan Culture (CAPDTC), and the China Tibetology Research Center.

Since the peaceful liberation of the region, it has seen all-round progress in terms of the social system, people's lives, cultural development, freedom of religious belief, and eco-environment conservation, said Sita, vice chairman of the CAPDTC.

U.S. writer Laurence Brahm said the culture of various ethnic groups has been perfectly preserved on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, where culture has been given sustainable development.

