Democratic reform "epoch-making" in Tibetan society: white paper
(Xinhua) 11:09, May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released on Friday said the democratic reform represented an epoch-making change in Tibetan society and in the human rights of its people.
The white paper, titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," was issued by China's State Council Information Office.
The democratic reform granted political, economic and social emancipation to a million serfs and slaves, effectively promoted the development of social productive forces in Tibet, and opened up the road towards modernization, said the white paper.
