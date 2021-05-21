Democratic reform "epoch-making" in Tibetan society: white paper

May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released on Friday said the democratic reform represented an epoch-making change in Tibetan society and in the human rights of its people.

The white paper, titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," was issued by China's State Council Information Office.

The democratic reform granted political, economic and social emancipation to a million serfs and slaves, effectively promoted the development of social productive forces in Tibet, and opened up the road towards modernization, said the white paper.

