Tibet has air links with 66 cities: white paper

Xinhua) 11:22, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region now has 140 domestic and international air routes in operation, reaching 66 cities, according to a white paper issued on Friday.

The region has built a comprehensive transport network composed of highways, railways, air routes and pipelines since its peaceful liberation in 1951, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," issued by China's State Council Information Office.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)