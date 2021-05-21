Home>>
Tibet has air links with 66 cities: white paper
May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region now has 140 domestic and international air routes in operation, reaching 66 cities, according to a white paper issued on Friday.
The region has built a comprehensive transport network composed of highways, railways, air routes and pipelines since its peaceful liberation in 1951, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," issued by China's State Council Information Office.
