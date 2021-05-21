Western anti-China forces attempt to create disorder in Tibet to contain China: white paper

Xinhua) 11:23, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Over the years, Western anti-China forces have continued to interfere in China's Tibetan affairs in an attempt to sabotage its social stability, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

Prior to the peaceful liberation of Tibet, the U.S. government had established contacts with pro-imperialist separatists in Tibet, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity."

Since the 1980s, Western forces have played an active role in all the outbreaks of unrest that have taken place in Tibet. In recent years, Western anti-China forces have intensified such attempts, said the white paper.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)