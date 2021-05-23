To write new chapters of development in Tibet for a new era

As China celebrates the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet this year, the State Council Information Office released a white paper on the historic event and Tibet’s development over the past seven decades. The white paper, titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity," systematically reviewed the great historic progress of Tibet achieving peaceful liberation, launching democratic reform, establishing an autonomous region, advancing socialist construction, practicing reform and opening up, and entering a new era. It objectively demonstrated the great achievements made by Tibet under the leadership of the CPC in political, economic, cultural, society and ecological sectors.

The white paper presented a true and panoramic picture of the new socialist Tibet, and refuted the lies fabricated by some foreign forces with concrete facts, which is of important significance for the international society to have a correct understanding of the profound changes taking place in the autonomous region.

On May 23, 1951, the Agreement of the Central People's Government and the Local Government of Tibet on Measures for the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet (17-Article Agreement) was signed, officially proclaiming the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

A thousand years of darkness have dissipated in the past seven decades, and Tibet has broken free from its backward, autocratic, isolated past to embrace prosperity, democracy, and an open future.

Entering the new era following the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the development of Tibet, and General Secretary Xi Jinping has set the direction and made overall plans. All-round progress has been made in all endeavors.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC and with the vigorous support of the whole country, Tibet has eradicated extreme poverty. Enjoying a stable social environment, economic and cultural prosperity, and a sound eco-environment, the people now lead better lives and live in contentment. A brand new socialist Tibet has taken shape.

During the past seven decades, the CPC has united and led the ethnic peoples of Tibet to achieve historic change and unprecedented success. These seventy years have fully demonstrated that the Tibetan people's fundamental interests can only be protected in a unified country with territorial integrity. Only by upholding CPC leadership, socialism with Chinese characteristics, and regional ethnic autonomy can there be long-term peace, stability and development in Tibet. Only by pursuing reform and opening up can Tibet build its economy and society. Only by seeking people-centered development can Tibet better meet its people's hopes for a better life. Only by following the Party's guidelines for governing Tibet in a new era can the region transform into a modern and beautiful new socialist Tibet characterized by unity, prosperity, civility, and harmony.

The world today is undergoing change of a scale unseen in a century. China is at a critical juncture for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and there have been profound changes to the work required and the tasks to be accomplished in Tibet. The guidelines for governing Tibet in the new era, embodying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, provide answers to a series of questions on the future direction and strategy in governing Tibet and are to be followed in all work related to Tibet.

In the foreseeable future, China will remain committed to the principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, implement the new development philosophy, and create a new development model. Driven by reform and innovation, it will strive to meet the people's growing expectation of a better life, and make plans to coordinate development and security. It will also ensure that the four main tasks embodied in the guidelines for governing Tibet – ensuring stability, facilitating development, protecting the eco-environment, and strengthening the frontiers – will be implemented. This will ensure success in building a prosperous, harmonious and beautiful new socialist Tibet underpinned by unity, civility and modernization.

The 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation coincides with the first year of the 14th Five-year Plan period. It is also the year in which China embarks on the great journey toward all-round modernization, after having attained the First Centenary Goal and achieved moderate prosperity in all respects.

Striving for a new era, China will unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core, fully implement the guidelines for governing Tibet in the new era, strengthen the keen sense of identity of the Chinese nation, and ensure national security and long-term stability, continuous improvement of people’s livelihood, sound ecology, as well as solid border defense and frontier security. It is believed that Tibet will embrace a better future in a new chapter of development for a new era.

