Beijing launches first tourist train to Tibet

People's Daily Online) 14:57, May 25, 2021

(China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd./Feng Kai)

The first tourist train running between Beijing and southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region left Beijing West Railway Station for Tibet on May 23. The train is expected to support the development of the tourism industry in the autonomous region and strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Tibet.

During the 14-day journey, the train will pass through major stops such as cities in northwest China’s Qinghai province, including Golmud and Xining, as well as cities in Tibet such as Lhasa, Nyingchi, and Shigatse.

Tourists will be able to visit 15 popular scenic spots, including the Qarhan salt lake, which is the country’s largest, Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Basum-tso Lake, the primitive forest in Lulang town, China's largest inland saltwater lake - Qinghai Lake, and the Chaka Salt Lake.

The train is equipped with an air-conditioning system, making the trip more comfortable. To deal with the possibility of high altitude sickness, passengers will have to change to another train that has an oxygen supply system and professional medical staff on board.

During the journey, recreational activities such as chess and card games, health seminars and Karaoke will be available to travelers.

Epidemic prevention and control measures have also been strictly adopted on the train. All passengers had their body temperatures and health QR codes checked before boarding. The train was thoroughly disinfected before departure and will undergo a thorough disinfection upon arrival. Masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are also provided on the train.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)