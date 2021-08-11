Home>>
Aerial view of 2022 Asian Games' hockey stadium
(Ecns.cn) 16:42, August 11, 2021
Aerial photo shows the hockey stadium of 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Gang)
The stadium designing adopted lightweight roof structure and referred to traditional Chinese oil-paper umbrella rack. The stadium, located at the north of the Grand Canal Asian Games park, contains about 5, 000 seats.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou
- World Tourism Museum completes construction
- People in Hangzhou receive recombinant subunit vaccine against COVID-19
- Cherry blossoms seen in tea garden in Hangzhou
- E China's Hangzhou city delivers "warmth" to sanitation workers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.