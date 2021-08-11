We Are China

Aerial view of 2022 Asian Games' hockey stadium

Aerial photo shows the hockey stadium of 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Wang Gang)

The stadium designing adopted lightweight roof structure and referred to traditional Chinese oil-paper umbrella rack. The stadium, located at the north of the Grand Canal Asian Games park, contains about 5, 000 seats.

