Newly renovated Linping Sports Center for Hangzhou 2022 reopens

Ecns.cn) 16:45, September 09, 2021

Photo shows the newly renovated Linping Sports Center for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Linpin Sports Center will host the Asian Games football preliminaries, volleyball preliminaries, karate pre-finals and the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Seated Volleyball pre-finals at the 2022 Asian Games. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)