Home>>
Newly renovated Linping Sports Center for Hangzhou 2022 reopens
(Ecns.cn) 16:45, September 09, 2021
Photo shows the newly renovated Linping Sports Center for the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Linpin Sports Center will host the Asian Games football preliminaries, volleyball preliminaries, karate pre-finals and the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Seated Volleyball pre-finals at the 2022 Asian Games. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rice paddy art pictures in Hangzhou present ancient Liangzhu culture
- E China’s Hangzhou revives historical and cultural heritage of centuries-old Grand Canal
- West Lake turned to ink wash painting in rainy days
- Aerial view of 2022 Asian Games' hockey stadium
- In pics: exhibition featuring graduates' works of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.