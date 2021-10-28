Over 15,000 chrysanthemums blossom in Beijing park

People's Daily Online) 09:34, October 28, 2021

A photographer takes pictures of potted chrysanthemums in full bloom. (People's Daily Online/Chi Mengrui)

The annual chrysanthemum exhibition currently underway at Beihai Park in Beijing showcases over 15,000 potted chrysanthemums, including many award-winning varieties.

As the city flower of Beijing, the chrysanthemum has gained wide popularity among visitors. In addition to all the varieties of chrysanthemums, the park also exhibits many floral arrangements with the Beijing city flower being the main material.

"This year, after having displayed over 2,000 potted chrysanthemums sent from Kaifeng in central China's Henan province (a city known for its high-quality cultivation of chrysanthemum) visitors are able to enjoy the superb gardening skills as shown by these flowers," introduced Hu Tong, deputy director of Beihai Park.

The exhibition runs until Nov. 8.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)