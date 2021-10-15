Languages

Friday, October 15, 2021

Golden paddy field paintings show harvest scenes in Hangzhou

(Ecns.cn) 16:30, October 15, 2021

This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021, shows rice paddy field painting "Giant Ears of Rice" and "Laborers" in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Large tracts of rice in Hangzhou matured in the gold autumn season, showing harvest scenes under aerial photography.


Photos

