Golden paddy field paintings show harvest scenes in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 16:30, October 15, 2021
This photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021, shows rice paddy field painting "Giant Ears of Rice" and "Laborers" in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Large tracts of rice in Hangzhou matured in the gold autumn season, showing harvest scenes under aerial photography.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
