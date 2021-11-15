Trailer: Journey to Dunhuang kicks up the shifting sands of time

My first journey to Dunhuang shines like a diamond, being radiant in its splendor. Footsteps dart along the vast desert landscape, kicking up the shifting sands of time. And now, we’ve readied ourselves for a trek: one of uncovering how history’s legacies still live on; of witnessing technological marvels radiant like lush oases; of revealing locals’ spirit of persistence and enterprising way of life on this glorious land.

Watch the trailer for the latest and upcoming documentary film in our Tales of Cities series, where we encounter incredible stories rising up like a mirage in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)