“Super mirror power plant” in NW China’s Dunhuang promotes fight against COVID-19 with gigantic slogan
(People's Daily Online) 15:35, November 02, 2021
The 100MW molten-salt concentrated solar power plant located in Dunhuang, northwest China’s Gansu province, recently used its 12,000 mirrors to create a 2-square-kilometer face mask pattern and other slogans to promote the fight against COVID-19. Known as the “super mirror power plant”, the plant is designed and constructed by Chinese corporations, and can generate 390 million kWh of power annually.
