Plants by Crescent Lake turn greener after rain in Dunhuang

Ecns.cn) 10:10, July 06, 2021

Photo taken at the beginning of July shows the Crescent Lake in Dunhuang, Gansu Province turns green and fresh in the desert after several raining days. The precipitation has increased in Dunhuang this year, making the Crescent Lake much picturesque. (Photo/ Wang Binyin)

