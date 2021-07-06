Languages

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Plants by Crescent Lake turn greener after rain in Dunhuang

(Ecns.cn) 10:10, July 06, 2021

Photo taken at the beginning of July shows the Crescent Lake in Dunhuang, Gansu Province turns green and fresh in the desert after several raining days. The precipitation has increased in Dunhuang this year, making the Crescent Lake much picturesque. (Photo/ Wang Binyin)


