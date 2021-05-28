Supermoon hangs over Chinese ancient city Dunhuang

Ecns.cn) 10:57, May 28, 2021

The double-exposure photo shows a supermoon hangs over the Danghe River in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 26, 2021. The city, a major stop on the ancient Silk Road, has a splendid 2,000-year trade history. (China News Service/Wang Binyin)

