12,000 mirrors! A peek at China's largest "super mirror power plant" in Dunhuang
(People's Daily Online) 10:14, October 21, 2021
The 100MW molten-salt solar thermal power plant, also called the "super mirror power plant" with its more than 12,000 heliostats, sparkles in the Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu province. Designed, invested in and constructed independently by Chinese enterprises, the power plant is the world's highest molten-salt solar thermal power plant, which was designed to generate 390 million kilowatt-hours of power annually.
