Beijing art park 'recreates' Mogao Grottoes by sound and light

Ecns.cn) 17:04, November 12, 2021

People visit the "The Sound of Mogao Grottoes Remains" exhibition at Langyuan Station, Beijing, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The exhibition combined the forms of projection, sound &light and mural restoration, ancient costumes and musical instrument reproductions, to openly reproduce the prosperity and glory of Dunhuang and the Silk Road.

