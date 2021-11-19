China expresses strong protest, firm objection to Lithuania's approval of establishment of so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania": FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday expressed strong protest over and firm opposition to Lithuania's approval of the establishment of the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania", according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the Lithuanian government, in disregard of the Chinese side's strong objection and repeated dissuasion, approved the establishment of the so-called "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania" by the Taiwan authorities. This act created the false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in the world, flagrantly violated the one-China principle, and renounced Lithuania's political commitment in the communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.

"The Chinese government expresses strong protest over and firm objection to this extremely egregious act, and will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Lithuanian side shall be responsible for all the ensuing consequences," said the spokesperson.

There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, said the spokesperson, adding that China demanded the Lithuanian side to immediately correct its wrong decision.

"We also have this stern warning for the Taiwan authorities: Seeking 'Taiwan independence' by soliciting foreign support is a totally misguided attempt that is doomed to fail," the spokesperson said.

