Ambassador urges US not to use Taiwan as a leverage to manipulate Chinese mainland

By Li Zhiwei (Global Times) 09:57, November 15, 2021

The US has been manipulating the Taiwan question in an attempt to use it as a leverage to shadow and control the Chinese mainland, but it's bound to shoot itself in the foot, Chinese Ambassador to the US said on Saturday in a virtual message delivered at the 2021 annual meeting of Alliance for China's Peaceful Reunification in San Francisco.

In the speech, Qin Gang, the ambassador, pointed out that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority have been inciting cross-Straits confrontation, colluding with external forces and making provocations for "independence." The Taiwan people are coerced into the chariot of "Taiwan independence."

These acts have seriously harmed the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of Taiwan compatriots, and seriously jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, Qin said.

Qin's speech came on the same day when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone conversation. The talk between the two was a preparation from both sides for a virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, which is scheduled on November 16.

In the phone call, Wang stressed the importance of "meeting each other half way" and warned the US not to support "Taiwan independence."

Qin said "we will redouble our efforts to promote integrated development of the Taiwan Straits, but we make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means."

The US has been manipulating the Taiwan question in an attempt to use it as a leverage to control the mainland, but it's bound to shoot itself in the foot, Qin noted. "We urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and its commitment to China, handle the Taiwan question prudently and properly, and avoid any conflict and confrontation between the two countries caused by the Taiwan question," Qin said.

Qin also fully affirmed the Alliance for China's Peaceful Reunification's contributions and its opposition to "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, promotion of peaceful reunification and the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Qin said he hoped the Alliance could continue to unswervingly oppose "Taiwan independence," and strengthen the unity of Chinese living in the US to resolutely support the reunification of the motherland.

