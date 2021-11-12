U.S. urged to stop violating peace, stability across Taiwan Strait
BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to cease its erroneous remarks and behaviors concerning the Taiwan question, cease sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, and cease further violating peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's remarks concerning Taiwan.
The U.S. government should take concrete actions to abide by the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Zhu said.
She also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan that any acts to collude with foreign forces to seek "independence" will fail.
