Taiwan's DPP slammed for impeding cross-Strait exchanges

Xinhua) 09:36, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for impeding cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation.

The DPP authority has always sought to disrupt normal exchanges and cooperation between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait under various pretexts, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the comments at a press conference in response to a query about the DPP's latest move to suspend the operation of a Hsinchu-based branch of a mainland research institute on the excuse that it violated relevant regulations.

It was another example of the DPP's retrogressive and unpopular actions, said Zhu.

Zhu noted that, since its founding in 2015, the Cross-Strait Tsinghua Research Institute, a commercially operated research institute, has contributed to science and technology exchanges and innovation, as well as promoting integrated development across the Strait.

