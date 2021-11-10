Cross-Strait tensions not to ease until "Taiwan independence" provocations cease: spokesperson

Xinhua) 17:10, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said tensions across the Taiwan Strait will not ease until provocative acts advocating "Taiwan independence" cease.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, described the touting of the so-called "two states" theory by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority and elements advocating "Taiwan independence," and their collusion with external forces to incite provocations, as the "root causes" of the tensions across the strait.

Zhu said relevant exercises and training conducted by the People's Liberation Army are meant to target separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces.

In essence, these exercises and training aim to safeguard the overall interests of the Chinese nation and the immediate interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu.

