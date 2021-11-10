Taiwan's DPP slammed for abusing people's wealth to seek "cash diplomacy"
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for abusing the hard-earned wealth of Taiwan people to purchase weapons and seek so-called "diplomatic relations" through "financial aid."
The DPP authority has squandered public resources belonging to Taiwan people to serve its own political goal of seeking "Taiwan independence," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.
If the money had been spent to develop the economy and improve people's welfare instead of going for "cash diplomacy," Taiwan people would not be so furious about their current living conditions, Zhu noted.
Looking into the future, Zhu said, when China is reunited, the wealth created by Taiwan people will all be used to improve their wellbeing.
