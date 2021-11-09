'Taiwan independence' a dead end, 'dollar diplomacy' has no way out: FM

(Global Times) 08:44, November 09, 2021

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end and the "dollar diplomacy" has no way out, Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday warned sternly of the Taiwan secessionist authority over their recent reactions to the presidential election in Honduras.

The external affairs officials from the island of Taiwan claimed during the weekend that the Taiwan authorities have been following closely the presidential election in Honduras and have strengthened their communications with the Honduras government and people of various circles to prevent the Chinese mainland from damaging the "Taiwan-Honduras relationship" by all means.

Honduras will hold the presidential election on November 28. The candidate of the opposition party Xiomara Castro has said that she would establish diplomatic relations with the Chinese mainland and break off ties with Taiwan if she is elected.

Some experts in the island have estimated that the probability for Taiwan and Honduras to break off their ties is as high as 80 percent to 90 percent.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday's routine press briefing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and a general consensus of the international community. Adhering to the one-China principle is the shared aspiration of the people and what the general trend indicates.

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end and a "dollar diplomacy" has no way out, Wang warned sternly, noting that any attempt to go against the tide of history and slavishly depending on others won't bring the island anything but a doomed failure.

