Punitive measures against "Taiwan independence" diehards send stern warning to separatists: experts

Xinhua) 08:23, November 08, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Punitive measures announced by the Chinese mainland against a handful of diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists will have a powerful deterrent effect on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan and the separatist forces, according to experts.

The list of separatists released by the mainland includes Su Tseng-chang, Yu Shyi-Kun and Joseph Wu. These individuals, together with their family members, are banned from entering the mainland and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

Besides, their affiliated institutions are restricted from forging any cooperation with organizations and individuals on the mainland. Their sponsors and related enterprises are not allowed to engage in profit-making activities on the mainland, among other penalties.

The actions announced against separatists give out a clear message that "Taiwan independence" will lead to a dead end and any attempt or act seeking "Taiwan independence" will be resolutely thwarted, Li Peng, dean of the Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies of Xiamen University, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency.

"The punitive measures, which are totally reasonable and in compliance with the law, are specifically targeted and feasible. The move has shown that the mainland is capable of imposing punishment on the notorious separatists and perpetually holding them accountable," Ni Yongjie, deputy director of the Shanghai Institute of Taiwan Studies, told Xinhua.

Liu Xiangping, an expert on Taiwan studies at Nanjing University, noted that the mainland's announcement of punishments in accordance with the law against a handful of stubborn "Taiwan independence" separatists has sent a strong signal to such separatist forces.

It has also greatly inspired the pro-reunification groups in Taiwan and will further motivate Taiwan compatriots to continue to uphold the 1992 Consensus and advance national reunification, Liu added.

Zhu Songling, professor at Beijing Union University, said that the mainland's punitive measures are aimed at safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the immediate interests of compatriots on the two sides.

The legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected, Zhu added.

