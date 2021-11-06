Diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists to be punished according to law: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:54, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese government spokesperson on Friday sent out a stern warning to "Taiwan independence" diehards saying such separatist elements are on the mainland's list and will be punished in accordance with the law.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the punitive measures against stubborn secessionists.

Those on the list, together with their relatives, shall not enter the mainland and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and their affiliated institutions shall be restricted from forging any cooperation with organizations and individuals on the mainland, Zhu said.

She added that their sponsors and related enterprises shall be banned from engaging in profit-making activities on the mainland, among other necessary punishments.

"Those who betray their motherland and seek to split the country are destined to have a bad end, and are bound to be spurned by the people and judged by history," Zhu said, referring to secessionists including Su Tseng-chang, Yu Shyi-Kun and Joseph Wu.

Those on the list will be held to lifelong accountability and will be investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law, Zhu added.

