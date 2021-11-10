China reiterates firm opposition to U.S.-Taiwan official exchange, military contact
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the mainland resolutely opposes official exchanges and military contacts of any form between the United States and China's Taiwan region.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement in response to reports that a group of U.S. Congress members including Senator John Cornyn arrived in Taiwan by a military airplane and planned to meet with Tsai Ing-wen.
Urging certain U.S. Congress members to abide by the one-China principle and relevant provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Zhu warned that sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces would only further undermine cross-Strait peace and stability.
