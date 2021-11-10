China urges U.S. to promote common world development with concrete actions

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China believes there is wide room for global infrastructure cooperation and various initiatives don't have to counter or replace each other, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. administration's plans to launch a global infrastructure program, which is intended to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, according to media reports.

Countries should work to build rather than tear down bridges, promote connectivity rather than decoupling, seek mutual benefits and win-win results rather than isolation and exclusiveness, Wang said.

Since its inception eight years ago, the Belt and Road Initiative has followed the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation and high-standard, people-centered development, promoted the construction of a large batch of cooperation projects, strengthened connectivity and delivered tangible benefits to the people of the BRI partners.

It has become the most popular international public good and the largest cooperation platform, he added.

"We hope the United States will take concrete actions to earnestly boost common development and revitalization of all countries," he said.

