Well-being of Taiwan people to improve after reunification: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:08, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that all the wealth created by Taiwan people will be used to improve their well-being when China is reunited, and their welfare will be "fully elevated."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when slamming the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for abusing the hard-earned wealth of Taiwan people in purchasing weapons and seeking so-called diplomatic relations through "financial aid."

"We hope more Taiwan compatriots can see through the DPP authority's selfish political intentions and say no to 'Taiwan independence' with concrete actions to protect their own interests," Zhu said.

The spokesperson reiterated the mainland's adherence to the basic principles of peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems" concerning the Taiwan question, calling on Taiwan compatriots to join hands with mainlanders to root out the threat of "Taiwan independence" and strive together for a brighter future for the island and the nation.

