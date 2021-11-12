China urges U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces

Xinhua) 08:15, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the United States should take concrete actions to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and stop sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to comment on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remarks on U.S. commitment to ensuring Taiwan's ability to defend itself.

"The relevant remarks from the U.S. side ignore the facts and run counter to international law," Wang said, adding the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques are the foundation of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the sound development of China-U.S. relations.

Wang said the so-called Taiwan Relations Act unilaterally enacted by the United States violates the commitments made by the United States in the three China-U.S. joint communiques and puts the domestic laws of the United States above the country's international obligations, which is illegal and invalid.

China will not allow the United States to violate China's sovereignty and interfere in the country's internal affairs under any pretext, Wang said.

He said the United States should take concrete actions to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, be cautious in its words and deeds, and stop sending erroneous signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.

Wang said that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. "This is not only a historical and legal fact that cannot be changed, but it is also the status quo that cannot be challenged," he said.

Wang stressed that the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm of international relations and the universal consensus of the international community.

There are 180 countries in the world that recognize and support the one-China principle, and the international community's adherence to the one-China principle is rock solid, Wang said, noting that China's reunification is the irresistible trend of history.

The spokesperson said that the Taiwan authorities and a small number of "Taiwan independence" secessionists are attempting to deny and challenge the one-China principle and expand the space for "Taiwan independence" activities. "This is the root cause of the current tension in the Taiwan Strait and it is resolutely opposed by the Chinese government and the international community," he said.

"Any attempt to challenge the one-China principle and resist China's reunification will be resolutely defeated. Any attempt to support 'Taiwan independence' and go against the historical trend will end in failure," Wang stressed.

