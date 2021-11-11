Chinese mainland to countinue supporting cross-Strait youth exchanges: spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland would continue to support cross-Strait exchanges between young people and offer more development opportunities to young people from Taiwan.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the statement at a routine press briefing, where she introduced the ninth Straits Youth Day, held from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in more than 20 cities across the Taiwan Strait.

During the events, mainland enterprises offered over 1,200 job opportunities and introduced 10 startup projects open to young people from Taiwan, Zhu said.

In addition, Zhu disclosed that a total of 35 companies from Taiwan had attended the fourth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, and around 150 Taiwan enterprises have registered to attend the 20th China (Suzhou) Electronic Manufacturer Expo, to be held in Suzhou of east China's Jiangsu Province from Nov. 18 to 20.

