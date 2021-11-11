PLA's military activities near Taiwan fully justified: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:34, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The military activities conducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) near Taiwan for safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully justified as Taiwan is part of China, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the PLA drills were aimed at separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and foreign interference. They serve the interests of the Chinese nation as a whole and the vital interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The mainland will try its best for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity, but will allow no room for separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," Zhu noted.

