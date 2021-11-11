Punishing "Taiwan independence" diehards the must to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:35, November 11, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that punishing diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists in accordance with the law is the must to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

It is also necessary to ensure the peaceful development of the relations across the Taiwan Strait, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when responding to a media query regarding the punitive measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Zhu said, adding that introducing punitive measures against diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists has legal basis.

"We have zero tolerance for acts that flagrantly defy national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will punish diehard 'Taiwan independence' secessionists in accordance with the law," Zhu said.

Diehard "Taiwan independence" secessionists will be held criminally responsible on a permanent basis, Zhu said.

Zhu said the mainland will closely monitor relevant situations and resolutely crack down on any form of "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities.

The proposed punishments against those diehards and their sponsors, which ban them from engaging in profit-making activities on the mainland, will fundamentally benefit the normal economic and trade exchanges across the Strait and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu.

