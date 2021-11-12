Commentary: Washington's ulterior Taiwan ploys a dangerous miscalculation

Xinhua) 17:02, November 12, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has recently reiterated that Washington's role is to make sure Taiwan has the means for self-defense, claiming, "There are many countries ... that would see any unilateral action to use force to disrupt the status quo as a significant threat to peace and security."

These highly provocative remarks were among a series of little ploys played by a bunch of Washington politicians on the Taiwan question that have encroached on the one-China principle, and enraged the Chinese people.

What Washington has done simply goes back on its promises. China and the United States have already made the one-China principle concerning the Taiwan question crystal clear in the three China-U.S. joint communiques.

In other words, recognizing the fact that Taiwan is an integral part of China is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations. That is also a policy upheld by successive U.S. administrations since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

During a recent telephone conversation between the heads of state of the two countries, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States has never intended to change the one-China policy. And yet glaring inconsistencies have been spotted between Washington's words and deeds, which not only violates its political commitment made when establishing diplomatic relations with China, but also runs counter to Biden's statement.

The fact that 180 countries worldwide recognize and support the one-China principle testifies to the rock-solid support of the international community for the one-China principle.

The national reunification of China is a historical inevitability. The one-China principle concerns China's core interests and brooks no trampling. The U.S. attempt to play tricks with the Taiwan question, and make some kind of "breakthrough" in this regard is a dangerous miscalculation.

It is an indisputable fact that the Taiwan authorities and some "Taiwan independence" separatist forces are imperilling peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They try to deny and even challenge the one-China principle and conduct more "Taiwan independence" activities. That is the very source of the tensions in the region.

While the Chinese government and the international community firmly reject those separatist moves, the U.S. side is working hand in glove with the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces with little regard for regional stability.

There is no future for Taiwan other than reunification with the mainland. The resolve and determination of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to realize national reunification is unshakable.

The U.S. attempt to play the "Taiwan card" for the purpose of containing China goes against both the will of the Chinese people and the historical trend, and is thus doomed to failure. Colluding with the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces is like playing with fire, a dangerous game that will eventually burn those who dare to try.

Washington's dangerous political game on the one-China principle poses a huge risk to China-U.S. relations, and will in turn drag America in the mire. The U.S. side needs to stay committed to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop making wrong signals, and bear in mind the big picture of China-U.S. relations and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait with practical actions.

