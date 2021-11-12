China, U.S. top envoys highlight cooperation on climate change

Xinhua) 08:15, November 12, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2021 shows a view at the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

GLASGOW, Britain, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Top envoys from China and the United States have underscored the importance of cooperation as the two countries issued a joint declaration on tackling climate change.

China and the United States issued the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s on Wednesday at the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The two countries have agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation on climate change between the two countries.

"The release of the joint declaration shows again that cooperation is the only right choice for both China and the United States. By working together, our two countries can accomplish many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries but the world as a whole," said Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, at a press conference shortly after the two countries issued the declaration.

People participate in the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Kingdom, Nov. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

"When it comes to climate change, there is more common ground between China and the United States than differences, making it an area of huge potential for cooperation," Xie said, calling on both sides to take concrete steps to enhance cooperation on the issue.

China and the United States, as two major countries in the world, bear special responsibilities for world peace and development, Xie said, urging the two countries to explore more opportunities for cooperation.

Speaking at a separate press conference, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said "cooperation is the only way to get this job done."

"We cannot reach our goals unless all of us work together," he said, noting that the United States and China "have to help show the way."

