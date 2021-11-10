U.S., China should seek way to coexist, cooperate: Kissinger
NEW YORK, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Secretary of State and seasoned diplomat Henry Kissinger on Tuesday called on the United States and China to seek a way to coexist and cooperate with each other.
"It is essential for China and the United States to overcome their difficulties," Kissinger said in a video speech delivered at the annual gala dinner of the New York City-based U.S. National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR).
He noted that "it is even more important for China and the United States to find some common projects on which they can cooperate."
The 98-year-old veteran diplomat and strategist, who served under two U.S. presidents, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, also underscored the importance for both sides to understand that "there can be no national victors in national contests" in today's world.
"It's an imperative for finding a road to coexistence and cooperation," he urged.
Founded in 1966, the NCUSCR is a non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and cooperation between the United States and China.
Tuesday's event attracted hundreds of attendees and featured speeches by Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, former U.S. Treasury Secretary and current NCUSCR National Committee Chair Jacob Lew, and former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao.
