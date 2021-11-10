Xi says China ready to work with US

November 10, 2021

Beijing stands ready to work with Washington to bring "one of the world's most important bilateral relationships" back to the right track, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message sent to the National Committee on US-China Relations (NCUSCR) as it hosted its annual gala Tuesday evening.

Expressing his appreciation and recognition to the US committee for its long-time dedication to the growth of China-US relations and to the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, Xi noted cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries as their relations enter a "critical historical juncture".

He said that following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is ready to work with the US to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, jointly address regional and international issues as well as global challenges, while properly managing differences.

The purpose is to bring China-US relations back to the right track of sound and steady development, Xi said in the message.

"I hope the committee and all those who care for and support the development of China-US relations will reinforce confidence, keep up your good work, and contribute even more wisdom and strength to the advancement of China-US friendship to the benefit of people in our two countries and around the world," Xi said.

Xi's message was read by Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang at the gala dinner in New York.

In his speech, Qin noted that some people say that the China-US relationship cannot go back to the past.

"Is it the reason why people can take it lightly, or even damage it as they wish?" said the ambassador. "We reject this view."

Qin said China's policy toward the US is "highly" consistent and stable, and the Chinese side always bears in mind the fundamental interests of the people of both countries and the whole world, and handles China-US relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

US President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory message to the NCUSCR, noting that for over 50 years, the committee has promoted cooperation between the United States and China, helping foster mutual understanding and constructive conversation to help find common ground.

"Today, our world is at an inflection point in history. From tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to addressing the existential threat of the climate crisis, the relationship between the United States and China has global significance," Biden said.

In a video speech, former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger, age 98, said it is "an imperative" for the US and China to find a road to coexistence and cooperation.

"It is essential for China and the United States to overcome their difficulties. It is even more important for China and the United States to find some common projects on which they can cooperate," Kissinger said.

Speaking at the reception, NCUSCR Chairman Jacob Lew said stabilizing the relationship, now at a "dangerous point", must be a shared priority and responsibility.

The "escalating hostility" cannot be allowed to lead to either a fully economic decoupling or even worse, an outright conflict, said Lew, who served as US treasury secretary from 2013 to 2017.

The NCUSCR gala honored Ming Hsieh, a Chinese American entrepreneur and philanthropist, for his contributions to the development of China-US relations.

Hsieh is chairman, president and chief executive officer of biotechnology company Fulgent Genetics Inc.

