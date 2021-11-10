Xi to attend APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 28th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Beijing via video link on Friday and deliver an important speech, at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

Xi will on Thursday attend the APEC CEO Summit via a prerecorded video and deliver a keynote speech, according to Hua.

