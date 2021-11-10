Xi's heartwarming moments with ethical role models

(People's Daily App) 10:51, November 10, 2021

President Xi Jinping on Friday met and took a photo with national ethical role models and the award nominees in Beijing.

Celebrating role models is not a new custom for the Communist Party of China (CPC). Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, has showed respect and care for those outstanding individuals. Click the video to learn more about those heartwarming moments.

