Xi's monograph on running of the country by the people published
(Xinhua) 09:38, November 08, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- A monograph of discourses by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on the running of the country by the people has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.
The monograph comprises 50 discourses by Xi on the subject and some of them were made public for the first time.
Compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, the book is available in bookstores nationwide.
