Xi meets with national ethical role models

Xinhua) 09:36, November 06, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, meets with national ethical role models and nomination awards winners at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 5, 2021. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with national ethical role models and nomination awards winners in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his greetings and congratulations.

He spoke with them and participated in a group photo.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech at a symposium with the role models.

Wang stressed that Xi's deliberations on promoting ethical progress must be implemented through the whole process and in all aspects, saying that full play should be given to the exemplary role played by ethical role models.

Wang also stressed attaching importance to raising the intellectual and moral standards of the youth.

A total of 68 candidates were honored as national ethical role models, and 254 received nomination awards.

