Spirit of fighting COVID-19 | Stories shared by Xi Jinping

Xinhua) 08:24, November 05, 2021

No matter facing a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak as happened last year in Wuhan or sporadic case clusters, Chinese people are always united as one to fight the virus under the leadership of the CPC. The spirit of fighting the virus is marked by President Xi Jinping.

