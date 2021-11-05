Home>>
Encounters with Xi Jinping: An advocate of cultural diversity
(CGTN) 13:36, November 05, 2021
In 2016, President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition of Chinese cultural artifacts at the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History of Peru in the country's capital city Lima.
More than simply viewing the display, he made a point of introducing the background of some of the items to a group of people including the then-museum director Ivan Solis.
"We were all surprised by the depth of his knowledge of his country's history," Solis said. "President Xi Jinping seems to me someone who has been chosen by history for his charisma and his humanity."
Click on the video for more details.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's commitment to opening-up
- Spirit of fighting COVID-19 | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
- Xi pledges more openness as China fulfills WTO commitments
- Full Text: Keynote Speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the 4th China International Import Expo
- China to open more import promotion demo zones: Xi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.