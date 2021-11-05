Encounters with Xi Jinping: An advocate of cultural diversity

CGTN) 13:36, November 05, 2021

In 2016, President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition of Chinese cultural artifacts at the National Museum of Archaeology, Anthropology and History of Peru in the country's capital city Lima.

More than simply viewing the display, he made a point of introducing the background of some of the items to a group of people including the then-museum director Ivan Solis.

"We were all surprised by the depth of his knowledge of his country's history," Solis said. "President Xi Jinping seems to me someone who has been chosen by history for his charisma and his humanity."

