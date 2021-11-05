Home>>
Xi's commitment to opening-up
(People's Daily App) 08:49, November 05, 2021
"China's door will never be closed. It will only open still wider." This is what Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 1st China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai in 2018.
Openness is the defining feature of contemporary China, and opening-up has been Xi's commitment and action. Here is a story about Xi and China's opening-up.
