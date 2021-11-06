Xi congratulates Xinhua News Agency on its 90th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 15:42, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter congratulating Xinhua News Agency on the 90th anniversary of its founding, urging it to sustain revolutionary legacy, keep its best practices while making innovations to strive for a new type of leading global all-media institution.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended sincere greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to all the members of the news agency.

Xi also extended festive greetings to journalists across the country ahead of China's Journalists' Day, which falls on Nov. 8.

