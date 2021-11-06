Xi meets with national role models in emergency management, loyal guards in fire-fighting

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with representatives of national role models in the field of emergency management and loyal guards in the fire-fighting sector.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his congratulations to the role models and loyal guards and extended sincere greetings to all those working in the emergency management and fire-fighting sectors.

He talked with them and had a group photo taken with them.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee were present at the meeting.

The first national commendation conference to reward role models in the field of emergency management and loyal guards in the fire-fighting sector was held on Thursday in Beijing.

State Councilor Wang Yong attended the conference and delivered a speech, calling on emergency management staff to put people and life first, and shoulder the sacred duties of protecting the safety of the people and bringing benefits to the people.

Eight first-class hero models in emergency management, 99 advanced units, 190 advanced workers, as well as 30 loyal guards in fire-fighting and 30 second-class hero models, were commended at the conference.

