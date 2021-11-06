Bilingual version of Xi's speech at CPC and World Political Parties Summit published

Xinhua) 13:45, November 06, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese and English bilingual version of a speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit has been published by the Foreign Languages Press.

It will be distributed at home and abroad.

Xi, also the Chinese president, gave the speech via video link in Beijing on July 6.

In his speech, Xi stressed that political parties, as an important force behind human progress, need to set the right course and shoulder their historical responsibilities to ensure the well-being of the people they represent and pursue human progress.

Xi said the CPC is willing to work with political parties around the world and is committed to be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)